Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 1,974 Shares of KraneShares 100% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF $KPRO

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares 100% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF (NYSEARCA:KPRO – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 4.28% of KraneShares 100% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

KraneShares 100% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of KPRO opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.32. KraneShares 100% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $31.35.

Get KraneShares 100% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF alerts:

KraneShares 100% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The KraneShares 100% KWEB Defined Outcome January 2026 ETF (KPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track the total return of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) up to a cap, with a 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period.

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares 100% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares 100% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.