GitLab Inc. $GTLB Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in GitLab by 2,456.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,865,000 after buying an additional 2,205,238 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $60,371,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 109.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,038,000 after buying an additional 1,265,830 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 175.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,396,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,529,000 after buying an additional 888,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $39,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Capital One Financial cut shares of GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 63,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,189,523.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,131.20. This represents a 98.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $228,352.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 53,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,772.93. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,224,362 shares of company stock valued at $59,828,897 over the last three months. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTLB stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,202.25 and a beta of 0.73.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

