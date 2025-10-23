Harbour Investments Inc. Has $142,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 87,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,954 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

