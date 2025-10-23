8,276 Shares in Newsmax Inc. $NMAX Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newsmax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newsmax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Newsmax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newsmax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Newsmax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NMAX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Newsmax in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Newsmax in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newsmax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Newsmax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Newsmax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Newsmax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NMAX opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Newsmax Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter. Newsmax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Newsmax Profile

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

Featured Stories

