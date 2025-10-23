G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.42 and traded as high as $20.42. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 3,165 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded G. Willi-Food International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded G. Willi-Food International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Stock Down 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $279.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.83 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 16.07%.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Institutional Trading of G. Willi-Food International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.