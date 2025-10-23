Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Trading Up 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.48 and last traded at C$5.45. Approximately 948,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 629,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TKO. TD Securities lowered Taseko Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Paradigm Capital raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.83.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.18.

In related news, insider Robert John Rotzinger sold 150,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.07, for a total transaction of C$759,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 131,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$668,367.27. This trade represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.89, for a total value of C$176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,802,750 shares in the company, valued at C$10,618,197.50. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,500 shares of company stock valued at $963,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

Recommended Stories

