Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $11.68. Fujifilm shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 92,126 shares traded.

Fujifilm Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.41 billion. Fujifilm had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fujifilm Holdings Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fujifilm Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

