Babcock (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $3.37. Babcock shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 1,768,868 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $323.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.07 million.

In related news, CFO Cameron M. Frymyer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $238,397.75. This trade represents a 14.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 20,000 shares of Babcock stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 261,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,234.95. The trade was a 8.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 59,347 shares of company stock worth $99,803 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Babcock during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock during the third quarter worth $138,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babcock by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 127,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 46,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

