Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF $BUCK

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 226.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 548.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 449,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 379,871 shares during the period. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Get Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUCK stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.