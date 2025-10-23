CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.79 and last traded at $30.89. Approximately 767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,920,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $501,000.

About CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to maximize real returns through an actively managed portfolio of companies from around the globe that are engaged in natural resources, which includes energy, agriculture, as well as base and precious metals and minerals.

