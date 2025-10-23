Harbour Investments Inc. Has $161,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April $UAPR

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BATS:UAPR opened at $32.22 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

