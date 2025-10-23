Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 1,189 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF $BAB

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $774,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 116,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.18.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

