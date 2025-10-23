Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nucor by 53.8% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 81.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 209.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 49.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,192. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,309 shares of company stock worth $4,553,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $136.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.75. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

