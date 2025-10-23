TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,092,693 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $959,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,688 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,582,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,726.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,062 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,038 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $10,204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,047,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 809,064 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,426,870. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,147 shares of company stock valued at $577,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.82. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.