Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 52 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $817.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9%

REGN stock opened at $584.74 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $959.60. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.