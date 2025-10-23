Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 5,867 Shares of First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF $SCIO

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (OTCMKTS:SCIO – Free Report) by 293.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.83% of First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $655,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

OTCMKTS SCIO opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $22.51.

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Scio Diamond Technology Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of man-made diamond technology in the United States. It provides lab-grown and single-crystal diamonds for industrial and gemstone applications. The company is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

