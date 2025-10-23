Harbour Investments Inc. Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF $ILCB

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $92.57 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $93.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.08.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

