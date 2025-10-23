TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 100,688 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. $OLPX

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,688 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Olaplex worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Olaplex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Olaplex by 80.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at $64,000. American Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 166.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 59,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 36,887 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

Olaplex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $767.14 million, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $106.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Olaplex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

