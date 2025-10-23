Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $2,333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 969.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 75,834 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 69,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 230.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $140.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $131.20 and a one year high of $245.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.88.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.