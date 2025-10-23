Merus (MRUS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect Merus to post earnings of ($1.20) per share and revenue of $8.7330 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 685.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. On average, analysts expect Merus to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of MRUS opened at $94.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.54. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Merus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth about $684,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth about $21,280,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth about $627,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Merus by 26.3% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 389,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merus by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 708,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,250,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

