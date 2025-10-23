WESCO International (WCC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect WESCO International to post earnings of $3.78 per share and revenue of $5.9068 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.08. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WESCO International Price Performance

NYSE:WCC opened at $213.59 on Thursday. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $125.21 and a 52 week high of $228.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.09.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays began coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WESCO International from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stephens downgraded WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,855.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,662.44. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 10,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $2,338,096.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,350,123.70. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,131 shares of company stock valued at $30,384,421. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 95.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth $573,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 516.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

