Upbound Group (UPBD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect Upbound Group to post earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $1.1455 billion for the quarter. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.40 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.05 EPS.Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Upbound Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Upbound Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Upbound Group Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Upbound Group has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.64%.

In related news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,373.29. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the second quarter worth $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Upbound Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Upbound Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPBD shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Upbound Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

