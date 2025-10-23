Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, October 27, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.
Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $122.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMTL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Comtech Telecommunications
Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile
Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comtech Telecommunications
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Archer’s Recent String of Victories Signals a New Phase of Growth
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- 3 Key Stocks Boosting Buybacks Amid Improving Fundamentals
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The Best AI for Picking Stocks, Ranked by Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.