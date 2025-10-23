Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,300 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETO. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 106.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 86,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 44,347 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $658,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1733 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

