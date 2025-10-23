Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect Japan Tob to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $896.9067 billion for the quarter.

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Japan Tob had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.47 billion.

Japan Tob Stock Performance

Shares of Japan Tob stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. Japan Tob has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Japan Tob

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

