oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF) Short Interest Update

oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,700 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

oOh media Price Performance

OMLAF stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. oOh media has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

