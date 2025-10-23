Short Interest in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) Increases By 50.0%

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.33% of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA QRFT opened at $60.84 on Thursday. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.00.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.0396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%.

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (QRFT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-cap US equities chosen with the aid of artificial intelligence. QRFT was launched on May 21, 2019 and is managed by QRAFT.

