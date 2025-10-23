WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,000 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the September 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 60.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA EPS opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.00. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $69.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.