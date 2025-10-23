Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 39,337 First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF $FSMB

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 118,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 36,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0%

FSMB opened at $20.07 on Thursday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

