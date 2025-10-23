Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,821 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,717,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,884,000 after buying an additional 76,501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,696,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,163,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,534,000 after acquiring an additional 53,365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 973,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 718,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,779,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of HYD opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

