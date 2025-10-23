Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 795 Shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF $BIDD

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIDD stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.36 million and a PE ratio of 20.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97.

About BlackRock International Dividend ETF

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

