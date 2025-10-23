Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF $MILN

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Millennial Consumer ETF alerts:

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MILN stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.24 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.