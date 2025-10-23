Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 14,524 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF $EBND

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,524 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 279.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 599.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $21.68.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

