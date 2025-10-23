Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 40,164 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,164 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

