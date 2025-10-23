Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 3,695 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

VONV stock opened at $89.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average is $84.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

