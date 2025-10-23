Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 369 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $258.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.36. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.10.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

