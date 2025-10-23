Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERASGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Erasca in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Erasca by 58.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Erasca in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Erasca in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Erasca by 180.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $643.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. Erasca has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.31.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERASGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

