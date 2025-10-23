Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in ProShares Short QQQ $PSQ

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,352 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $3,420,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $30.85 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.