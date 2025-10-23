DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Weiss Ratings raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital set a $215.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $228.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,749,900. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

