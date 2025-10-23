TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.28 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Invesco by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.85.

In other Invesco news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,392.60. The trade was a 77.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

