8,390 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $1,580,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $727,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $8,341,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SFM stock opened at $108.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.21. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $148.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $1,000,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,693.55. The trade was a 30.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $588,261.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,429.02. This represents a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,429 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,362 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.