Head to Head Analysis: Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) vs. Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) and Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Two Rivers Water & Farming and Consolidated Water, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Rivers Water & Farming 0 0 0 0 0.00 Consolidated Water 0 0 2 0 3.00

Consolidated Water has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.36%. Given Consolidated Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Consolidated Water is more favorable than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A Consolidated Water 12.24% 7.77% 6.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and Consolidated Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and Consolidated Water”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Consolidated Water $133.97 million 4.27 $28.24 million $1.62 22.17

Consolidated Water has higher revenue and earnings than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Consolidated Water shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water & Farming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Consolidated Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Consolidated Water beats Two Rivers Water & Farming on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The company produces potable water from seawater utilizing reverse osmosis technology and supply water to end-users, including residential, commercial, and government customers, as well as government-owned distributors. It offers design, engineering, construction, procurement, and management services for desalination projects and water treatment plants, as well as management and engineering services relating to municipal water distribution and treatment. In addition, the company manufactures and services a range of water-related products, including reverse osmosis desalination equipment, membrane separation equipment, filtration equipment, piping systems, vessels, and custom fabricated components; and provides design, engineering, consulting, management, inspection, training, and equipment maintenance services for commercial, municipal, and industrial water production, supply, and treatment, as well as desalination and wastewater treatment. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

