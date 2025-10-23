Contrasting Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) and NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) and NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and NN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance -7.77% -0.31% -0.04% NN Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 0.00 NN Group 1 6 0 1 2.13

Earnings and Valuation

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kansas City Life Insurance and NN Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and NN Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $490.79 million 0.63 -$4.97 million ($3.87) -8.21 NN Group $10.28 billion 1.74 $1.71 billion N/A N/A

NN Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Risk & Volatility

Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. NN Group pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kansas City Life Insurance pays out -14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

NN Group beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions. The Group Insurance segment sells group life, dental, vision, disability, accident, and critical illness products. The Old American segment consists of individual insurance products designed for final expense products. Kansas City Life Insurance Company was incorporated in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products. The company also provides banking services, including mortgage loans, bank annuities, consumer savings, and retail savings and investment products; reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and Corporates customers directly through tied agents, agents/ brokers, platform insurance, and direct channels. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014. NN Group N.V. was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in the Hague, the Netherlands.

