TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in ICL Group Ltd. $ICL

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,529,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,339,000 after purchasing an additional 631,208 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 17,699,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,744 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ICL Group by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,153,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,245 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth $20,022,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ICL Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,172,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

ICL Group Price Performance

NYSE ICL opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.75. ICL Group Ltd. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 290.0%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

