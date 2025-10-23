TD Asset Management Inc Sells 85 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 88,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $187.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.50. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $230.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day moving average of $149.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Barclays raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

