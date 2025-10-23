Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSWC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 52.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 786.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

CSWC stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.95. Capital Southwest Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $55.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.61%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

