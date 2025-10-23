Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 571 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May $FMAY

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAY. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 178,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of FMAY opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $980.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $50.79.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

