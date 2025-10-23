Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 1,186 Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth $79,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Circle Internet Group news, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 33,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,081,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 297,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,170,603.35. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $4,244,472.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 248,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,600,094.04. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,014 shares of company stock worth $105,416,046 over the last three months.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRCL. Redburn Partners set a $136.00 price target on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.14.

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock opened at $124.73 on Thursday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $298.99. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,856.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.51.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($4.82). The company had revenue of $658.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million. Circle Internet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

