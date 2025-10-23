Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $218,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BBHY

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 33,341 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 216,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 51,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 21,403 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBHY opened at $46.72 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.21 million, a PE ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

