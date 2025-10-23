Whirlpool Corporation $WHR Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,461,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $32,788,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,343,000 after buying an additional 350,397 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $30,621,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,806,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,784,000 after acquiring an additional 184,132 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.71.

Whirlpool stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. Whirlpool Corporation has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.85%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

